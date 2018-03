Roxana Gay, la mujer que fue abusada por el hombre que amaba y sus amigos

“I am hyperconscious of how I take up space. As a woman, as a fat woman, I am not supposed to take up space. And yet, as a feminist, I am encouraged to believe I can take up space. I live in a contradictory space where I should try to take up space but not too much of it, and not in the wrong way, where the wrong way is any way where my body is concerned.” #roxanegay #writer #author #hunger #queerblackwomen #blackhistorymonth #fatacceptance #feminism

A post shared by Cassie (@thefattishwonder) on Feb 16, 2018 at 8:48pm PST