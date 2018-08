Meghan Markle prestará su vestido de novia para una exposición en el Castillo de Windsor

Sketches of The Duchess of Sussex’s #RoyalWedding dress, designed by Clare Waight Keller, have been released. The Duchess and Ms. Waight Keller worked closely together on the design, which epitomises a timeless minimal elegance referencing the codes of the iconic House of Givenchy. Ms. Waight Keller designed a veil representing the distinctive flora of all 53 Commonwealth countries united in one spectacular floral composition 📷 Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy

