Meghan Markle recibió su primer regalo de cumpleaños de una ONG protectora de animales

Meghan gets her first birthday present. PETA is sending Meghan a beautiful burgundy vegan leather handbag from sustainable brand Alexandra K which will be a great addition to her chic wardrobe and the famous organisation chose the gift knowing how much Meghan loves vegan leather and to point out that cruelty-free materials are far kinder to animals and the environment. PETA Director Elisa Allen explained: "This bag suits Meghan Markle's fashion sensibility and animal-friendly attitudes to a T," adding: "PETA hopes the gift will encourage the royal family and its fans alike to embrace compassionate brands like Alexandra K and to steer clear of cruelly obtained animal skins." This is not the first time that PETA has sent gifts to the royal family, they also gave the Duchess of Cambridge a vegetarian wool coat.

