Andrea Espada la linda Youtuber colombiana que enamoró a Estados Unidos

The Best Gift Ever. Happy Holidays From My Family To Yours ❤️❤️❤️FELIZ NAVIDAD 🛍🎄 @4kpapi @kingferran #teamespada #espadafamily

A post shared by ᗩᑎᗪᖇEᗩ Eᔕᑭᗩᗪᗩ (@andreaespadatv) on Dec 25, 2017 at 11:06am PST