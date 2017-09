Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, la historia de amor que superó la discriminación

#MeghanMarkle finally breaks her silence on her romance with #PrinceHarry: "We’re two people who are really happy and in love… I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward… but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time." 💖 Link in bio for more details. (📷: Peter Lindbergh exclusively for Vanity Fair)⠀

A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight) on Sep 5, 2017 at 8:43am PDT