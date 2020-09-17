4 elementos de decoración multiusos que pueden incluir en tu sala de estar
Dale un giro a tu ambiente familiar con estos elementos decorativos.
La sala de estar es una de las partes más importantes de tu casa. Desde dar una cálida bienvenida a tus huéspedes a pasar tiempo libre con la familia, y por lo tanto, sería útil que su decoración tenga características multiusos para complementarla.
Incorporar elementos de decoración multiusos pueden convertir cualquier habitación en un dormitorio, un comedor o incluso un estudio improvisado sin quitarle una apariencia atractiva y presentable.
Por eso te traemos 4 piezas decorativas, reseñadas en el portal Home Beautiful, que puedes usar para adornar tu sala de estar y darle un giro sin perder el estilo.
Mesa de centro con espacios para almacenamiento
View this post on Instagram
Wednesday already! Hope you are having a good week. I love this spot in my kitchen and we do spend so much time in here. The sofa, chair and cushions are from Neptune and the coffee table was from Laura Ashley. This week I sold my pine sideboard that was in my living room as it didn’t really fit in with my style and decor. I sold it to a lovely couple who collected it then sent me photos of it in their home. How nice is that. They were delighted with it. I’m so glad it’s gone somewhere lovely as I’d had the sideboard for years it saw me through 4 house moves! Do you ever sell furniture then feel a bit sad? Now for a bit of restyling in my living room to make it look viewer ready! Happy Wednesday xx #hydrangea #coffeetable #coffeetablestyling #tissuebox #coffetabledecor #sofa #cushions #cushion #oldhousenewhome #interiorstyling #interiorstylingideas #interiors #interiordesign #myhome #myhometoinspire #myhometoday #homeinspirations #stylingmyhome #interiorstyle #interiors #myinteriorstyle #myinteriorstyletoday #myinteriorvibe #myinteriors #interiordesignideas #showoffyourhome #myhousethroughalens #myperiodinterior #showusyourgaff #styleitreal #caringtoshareyourfeed
Tener una mesa de centro elegante junto con espacio para almacenar cosas en ella es una manera muy versátil de adornar tu sala de estar, pues no solo servirá como decoración sino que también podrás usarla para guardar varias cosas.
Sofá cama
View this post on Instagram
Yup, Sleeper Sectionals actually exist…and we make *really* good ones. Shop our top-rated collection, now 15% OFF through Monday 6/22 using our #linkinbio!⠀ 🎥 : @treasurbite⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #apt2b #myapt2b #furniture #sleeper #sleepers #sectional #sectionals #sleepersectional #sleepersectionals #pulloutcouch #pulloutsofa #pulloutcouches #pulloutsofas #sleepersofa #sleepersofas #couch #sofa #couches #sofas #sofabed #sofabeds #homegoals #homedecoration #homedesign #homedecor #designgoals #guestroom #livingroom #madeintheusa
Si no tienes suficiente espacio, este es el elemento multiusos que buscabas. Un sofá cama será una gran adición a tu sala de estar porque puedes usarlo para decorar la habitación y luego como una cama cuando hay invitados en tu hogar.
Mesa expandible
View this post on Instagram
Check out our latest demo!
Dex is unlike any table as it has both height adjustable and expandable features. This practical table is great for homes as a coffee table, dining table and even as a working table. We are in love with its functional and space saving design. Why not experience it for yourself? Available online and in-store now! . . . . . #comfortdesignSG #coffeetable #diningtable #heightadjustable #expandabletable #furnituredesign #homedecor
Una mesa expandible te ayudará a organizar las cenas si tu comedor es pequeño. Intenta optar por un estilo rústico y moderno para renovar tu sala de estar.
Separador de ambientes
Esto no solo divide una habitación en dos espacios separados, sino que también funciona bien para la decoración del hogar. Para agregarle un toque adicional, también puede servir como un magnífico fondo para tus fotos.
Te recomendamos en video