4 elementos de decoración multiusos que pueden incluir en tu sala de estar

View this post on Instagram

Wednesday already! Hope you are having a good week. I love this spot in my kitchen and we do spend so much time in here. The sofa, chair and cushions are from Neptune and the coffee table was from Laura Ashley. This week I sold my pine sideboard that was in my living room as it didn’t really fit in with my style and decor. I sold it to a lovely couple who collected it then sent me photos of it in their home. How nice is that. They were delighted with it. I’m so glad it’s gone somewhere lovely as I’d had the sideboard for years it saw me through 4 house moves! Do you ever sell furniture then feel a bit sad? Now for a bit of restyling in my living room to make it look viewer ready! Happy Wednesday xx #hydrangea #coffeetable #coffeetablestyling #tissuebox #coffetabledecor #sofa #cushions #cushion #oldhousenewhome #interiorstyling #interiorstylingideas #interiors #interiordesign #myhome #myhometoinspire #myhometoday #homeinspirations #stylingmyhome #interiorstyle #interiors #myinteriorstyle #myinteriorstyletoday #myinteriorvibe #myinteriors #interiordesignideas #showoffyourhome #myhousethroughalens #myperiodinterior #showusyourgaff #styleitreal #caringtoshareyourfeed