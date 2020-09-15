5 tips para hacer que tu cocina se vea más amplia

View this post on Instagram

Day 5 of #14DaysOfHome : #WhereICook My last apartment had a tiny galley kitchen, which was SO adorable but ultimately not practical, especially for someone with really long limbs who constantly knocked things over. It didn’t take long for me to be discouraged from cooking, as it requires me being in such a restrained space for long periods of time. I LOVE a good one-walled kitchen, which is what I have now. I admittedly love being able to cook while watching my favorite show, and I have much more counter space and *gasp* a dishwasher! Where do you chef it up in your home?