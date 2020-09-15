5 tips para hacer que tu cocina se vea más amplia
¿Claustrofobia al cocinar? Ya no más.
Es difícil trabajar en una cocina pequeña, pero a veces no solo son las dimensiones sino lo que proyecta, y si podemos dar la ilusión de que es mucho más amplia entonces el panorama cambia.
Es por eso que te dejamos estos 5 tips, reseñados en el portal My Domaine, para aprovechar al máximo el espacio en tu cocina pequeña y hacerla más versátil, dando la sensación de que es más amplia.
Todo en una pared
View this post on Instagram
Day 5 of #14DaysOfHome : #WhereICook My last apartment had a tiny galley kitchen, which was SO adorable but ultimately not practical, especially for someone with really long limbs who constantly knocked things over. It didn’t take long for me to be discouraged from cooking, as it requires me being in such a restrained space for long periods of time. I LOVE a good one-walled kitchen, which is what I have now. I admittedly love being able to cook while watching my favorite show, and I have much more counter space and *gasp* a dishwasher! Where do you chef it up in your home?
Sabemos que suena difícil tener una cocina completa restringida a una pared, pero cuando se distribuye y organiza correctamente, puedes ahorrar espacio en un diseño abierto que luego puede ser utilizado para un desayunador, por ejemplo. Lo que nos lleva a…
Desayunador pequeño
View this post on Instagram
Όταν εχεις μικρούς χώρους δεν σημαίνει ότι δεν μπορούν να είναι όμορφοι!Μια πολύ ωραία ιδέα (προσωπικά θα άλλαζα τα φύλλα των ντουλαπιών της κουζίνας και τα πόμολα) για όσους έχουν περιορισμό στα τετραγωνικά! #appartment#kitchen#smallkitchen#kitchendesign#decorationlovers#decor#decoration#decorideas#inspiration#instanoel
Puedes aprovechar superficies flotantes o incluso las mismas islas en tu cocina para improvisar un sitio donde puedas sentarte a tomar tu café de la mañana.
Hasta el techo
View this post on Instagram
T u e s d a y… Morning lovelies. Hope you all had a lovely bank holiday weekend. I was working yesterday and if that wasn't bad enough my bloody laptop charger caught fire😱 Thank god no damage was done and I managed to keep calm. It's such a nuisance though as it's not a standard charger. Will be working on my phone for the next few days till I source one😭 On a side note I've noticed a change recently on Insta. Every few posts I'm seeing now is an advert, It's ridiculous, especially when I'm trying to catch up on all of your beautiful squares….I'm probably gonna get laptop charger ads now!🤦🏻♀️ Have a great day everyone. . . . . . . . . . . #myhousethismonth #myinteriorstyletoday #myhomevibe #myvintagestyle #mystylishspace #interiorinspo #interiorstyling #interiordecor #howivintage #myhouseandhome #homestyling #colourmyhome #botanical #interiorinspiration #eclecticdecor #eclectichome #styleithappy #myeclecticmix #walltowallstyle #interiors4all #interiors123 #interiors4you #stylishhomevibes #myinteriorvibe #myvintageinterior #myvintageabode #sorealhomes #smallkitchen #greeninterior #houseandhome
El almacenamiento puede ser un desafío en una pequeña cocina, pero hay un espacio que a menudo se pasa por alto: la parte superior de los gabinetes de la cocina.
Cocina iluminada
View this post on Instagram
Petite and cute………… what do you think ? . Tag a friend who would like this . Follow us for more @carrothaus . 📸@nihals_sweet_home . #tinyapartment #smallkitchen #tinykitchen #smallspaces #smallspacedesign #smallspaceliving #smallspaceluxury #apartmentdecor #smallapartmentliving #apartmentdesign #interiordesign #decor #smallapartment #smallapartmentdecor #smalllivingroom #tinylivingroom #smallbedroom #tinybedroom #studioapartment #studio #studiodecor All rights and credit reserved to the respective owner(s) no copyright intended.
Las habitaciones oscuras se sienten más pequeñas, así que alegrar las paredes con una capa de pintura brillante ayudará a que se sienta más amplia. También puedes iluminar el ambiente añadiendo lámparas vistosas para hacer brillar tu cocina.
Usa la pared
View this post on Instagram
Доброго понедельника! Ребята, успевайте смотреть мой обзор из ИКЕА сейчас у меня в сторис. В основном на декор, текстиль и мебель🤍 Я брожу по магазинам редко, поэтому это тот редкий случай, когда сняла для вас обзор💪🏼 На фото мои обожаемые самодельные полочки, как сделать такие же, смотрите мой полезный пост от 13 июня✌🏻
No olvides que pueden colgarse diversos utensilios de cocina en la pared al estilo restaurante, utilizando repisas, perchas y todo tipo de elementos para colgar de cualquier cosa que utilices para cocinar.
Te recomendamos en video