5 tips para hacer que tu cocina se vea más amplia

¿Claustrofobia al cocinar? Ya no más.

Por Adriana González

Es difícil trabajar en una cocina pequeña, pero a veces no solo son las dimensiones sino lo que proyecta, y si podemos dar la ilusión de que es mucho más amplia entonces el panorama cambia.

Es por eso que te dejamos estos 5 tips, reseñados en el portal My Domaine, para aprovechar al máximo el espacio en tu cocina pequeña y hacerla más versátil, dando la sensación de que es más amplia.

Todo en una pared

Sabemos que suena difícil tener una cocina completa restringida a una pared, pero cuando se distribuye y organiza correctamente, puedes ahorrar espacio en un diseño abierto que luego puede ser utilizado para un desayunador, por ejemplo. Lo que nos lleva a…

Desayunador pequeño

Puedes aprovechar superficies flotantes o incluso las mismas islas en tu cocina para improvisar un sitio donde puedas sentarte a tomar tu café de la mañana.

Hasta el techo

El almacenamiento puede ser un desafío en una pequeña cocina, pero hay un espacio que a menudo se pasa por alto: la parte superior de los gabinetes de la cocina.

Cocina iluminada

Las habitaciones oscuras se sienten más pequeñas, así que alegrar las paredes con una capa de pintura brillante ayudará a que se sienta más amplia. También puedes iluminar el ambiente añadiendo lámparas vistosas para hacer brillar tu cocina.

Usa la pared

No olvides que pueden colgarse diversos utensilios de cocina en la pared al estilo restaurante, utilizando repisas, perchas y todo tipo de elementos para colgar de cualquier cosa que utilices para cocinar.

