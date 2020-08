5 plantas para decorar tu casa que requieren pocos cuidados

View this post on Instagram

#spiderplant is a classic for a reason💚. They need a lot more light than I first thought if I want them too look their best and my big pots need water every day during summer but I get as many babies as I can pot up and I get to enjoy this bright and airy foilage😀. #plantsmakepeoplehappy #plantlady #plantphotography #plantsofinstagram #houseplantsofinstagram #sobnerastline #zelenidom #notranjerastline #pajkovka