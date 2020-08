Ni un centímetro más, la regla que deben seguir Leonor y Sofía al usar vestidos

View this post on Instagram

#New Last Wednesday, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain and their two daughters Princess Leonor (14 years old) and Infanta Sofía (13 years old) attended the opening of the annual International Classical Theatre Festival at the ancient Roman Theatre in Mérida, the capital of western Spain's Extremadura region😍💖🎭 – July 22, 2020. . Lovely family😊💗 . 📷: Casa Real . #KingFelipeVI #ReyFelipeVI #QueenLetizia #ReinaLetizia #PrincessLeonor #PrincesaLeonor #PrincessofAsturias #PrincesadeAsturias #InfantaSofía #spanishroyalfamily #spanishroyals #royals #royalchildren