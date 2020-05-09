Estás viendo:

10 habitaciones minimalistas que inspirarán tu próxima decoración

10 habitaciones minimalistas que inspirarán tu próxima decoración

Aquí aplica el "menos es más"

Por Metro Journal

Las habitaciones minimalistas están en aumento. El estilo minimalista puede considerarse uno de los más simples en decoración.

"Menos es más", sin duda, es una de las frases que más explica el concepto.

En este estilo, los elementos decorativos prácticamente no existen y la simplicidad y la comodidad son relevantes.

Para habitaciones pequeñas, por ejemplo, lo minimalista puede ser una gran opción. Precisamente por esta razón, muchas personas están optando por este estilo. ¡Mira algunos modelos!

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

 

Relacionados