10 habitaciones minimalistas que inspirarán tu próxima decoración
Aquí aplica el "menos es más"
Las habitaciones minimalistas están en aumento. El estilo minimalista puede considerarse uno de los más simples en decoración.
"Menos es más", sin duda, es una de las frases que más explica el concepto.
En este estilo, los elementos decorativos prácticamente no existen y la simplicidad y la comodidad son relevantes.
Para habitaciones pequeñas, por ejemplo, lo minimalista puede ser una gran opción. Precisamente por esta razón, muchas personas están optando por este estilo. ¡Mira algunos modelos!
When you get a rug from @loloirugs you change up all the the decor to go with it. 😂 I’m showing close ups and sharing an in-depth bedroom tour on their stories today! Take a look before it disappears! 💕 . This is the Newton rug in sage from the @joannagaines @magnolia collection in 8×10 . . . . . #joannagainesxloloi #interiorinspo #showemyourstyled #smmakelifebeautiful #sodomino #homewithrue #bohostyle #pursuepretty #howwedwell #bhghome #modernhome #anthrohome #thenewbohemians #magnolia #bedroomdecor #minimalistbedroom
This bedroom makes me feel like spring is around the corner…can it come any sooner please! Some bedroom inspiration with, natural tones and sunshine. Bedroom home inspiration and image from @almostmakesperfect 👌🏼#homeinspo #homeinspiration #bedroom #bedroominspiration #interiordesign #minimalist #minimalistbedroom #home #organized #clutterfree
Vårat sovrum 🤍 (där jag för övrigt spenderat mycket tid de senaste två dagarna, pga. #vabruari). Jag älskar hur lugnt och avskalat det här rummet är. Inga överflödiga möbler, dekorationer eller annat som pockar på uppmärksamhet, bara de mest nödvändiga möblerna + några detaljer för att göra det mysigt. Det saknas fortfarande rullgardin, överkast och en tv (vi vill ha möjlighet att använda rummet som extra tv-rum för barnen om vi har gäster), annars är allt på plats. Till höger om sängen finns balkongen, och mittemot sängen är mina garderober. Undrar ni över något är det som vanligt bara att fråga. 😘
For those who are not into too much colors, and prefer the quiet and relaxing neutral hues, I wanted to talk about the importance of layering . Create layers of different materials will be key to give your space depth and to warm it up. Look at those beautiful velvet curtains, this heavy blanket, or the use of different patterns and linen on the next picture. This is gonna make your room design move from a 2d moodboard to an alive and welcoming place. 📷 @chado architects. #homeofinstagram #splhousing #theconsciousdecorator #layers #layereddecor #layeredhome #simpleliving #minimalistdecor #greyhues #bedroomdecor #minimalistbedroom #velvetcurtains #elegance
Great mood and interior design, very cozy bedroom @berberlodge_ inspired via @white_and_natural_interiors #mediterraneanstyle #interiorblogger #interiorblog #bedroomgoals #bedroomdesign #schönerwohnen #interiorarchitecture #interiorgoals #interiorstyle #interiorspace #interiordesigns #interiors #architecturaldigest #elledecor #vogueliving #modernrustic #rusticinterior #modernliving #moderninterior #mediterraneanlife #slowliving #zenspace #nathanlindbergdesin #interiordesigner #schlafzimmer #wabisabi #slowlife #minimalistbedroom #apartmentdesign #neutralinterior
