Aprovecha tu árbol de Navidad para unirte a la nueva tendencia en Halloween
Conoce todas las opciones para la fiesta del terror.
El espíritu de Halloween se apropió de uno de los elementos decorativos más usado en las fiestas: el árbol de Navidad. Para este 31 de octubre podrás lucirte si te unes a esta nueva tendencia, un pino navideño con telarañas falsas, calaveras, calabazas o todo los adornos que se te antojen de la terrorífica celebración.
Muchos hogares exhiben los particulares árboles de Halloween, inspirados en Navidad y con miles de posibilidades. Todo depende de tus gustos, pues no hay ninguna regla establecida.
Cuestión de actitud
Los fanáticos de Halloween que ya exhiben sus árboles para esta temporada, tomaron el negro y el naranja como base para sus adornos; pero además sustituyeron la famosa estrella de Navidad con la calabaza.
View this post on Instagram
What’s on your fall bucket list?! 🎃 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We are slowly but surely working through ours: ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Decorate our Halloween tree✔️ Paint a rainbow pumpkin table display✔️ HHN Passes✔️ MNSSHP Food & Wine Festival Stock up on fall candles✔️ Make oven s’mores ✔️ Decorate a cookie haunted house for the kitchen Scary movie night with friends Family stay at Fort Wilderness Cabins Family Halloween costumes Visit a pumpkin Patch Family photo shoot in a sunflower field
Algunos prefieren decantarse por una opción monocromática, como el naranja.
View this post on Instagram
Here's the last picture of my Halloween Garden Club tree since it's about to come down to make way for a new killer tree. You can see some behind the scenes of the making of it if you become my patron! 🎃 . . Don't forget to enter the #summerweenspookysunday photo challenge by end of day Friday for a chance to win a prize pack from @norwegianhalloween and me! This week's theme is Halloween Garden Club. Check a few posts back for rules. 🎃 . . . #summerween #halloweengardenclub #vintagehalloween #everydayishalloween #halloweentree #halloweendecorations #halloweendecor #halloweenideas #halloweenideas #halloweenhome #treetopia #candycorntree #halloweenhomemakertreeofthemonth #halloweenhomemaker #halloweenhome #halloweenlifestyle #halloween365 #halloweeniseveryday #blowmold
Mientras que para otros debe prevalecer el negro, recordándonos que mientras más espeluznante son los adornos su efecto es más dramático.
View this post on Instagram
#Throwback to my tree last Christmas– Can't wait to put it back up this week! Side note: the tree I posted a few days ago is not my christmas tree, it is a smaller tree I keep up in one of my hall's– also, I put up a smaller version of this tree in my living room for halloween season, which is the tree a few posts back with the skulls and skeleton..I save the bigget tree for Christmas 🖤 #halloween #christmas #gothmas #theharvestmoonwitch
También hay opciones menos suntuosas y las tiendas ofrecen pequeños árboles de cerámica, con luces para destacar la noche de Halloween.
View this post on Instagram
Making one of these has long been on my to-make list, but then Michaels came out with one that I didn't have to make myself! We're so excited for this that even Mr. Youdontneedthat wants to buy another one. 🎃 . . . #everydayishalloween #halloweenshopping #halloween2019 #michaelshalloween #halloweentree #ceramictree #vintageinspiredhalloween #retrohalloween #halloweenhomemaker #halloweenideas #halloweenfun #halloweenlifestyle #halloweenlights
Si amas la Navidad y Halloween es hora de lucirte, pues este 31 de octubre dale rienda suelta a tu creatividad para mezclar los elementos decorativos más utilizados en ambas fiestas y llenar tu hogar de inolvidables recuerdos.
