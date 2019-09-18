Estás viendo:

Aprovecha tu árbol de Navidad para unirte a la nueva tendencia en Halloween

Aprovecha tu árbol de Navidad para unirte a la nueva tendencia en Halloween

Conoce todas las opciones para la fiesta del terror.

Por Celalba Yamarte

El espíritu de Halloween se apropió de uno de los elementos decorativos más usado en las fiestas: el árbol de Navidad. Para este 31 de octubre podrás lucirte si te unes a esta nueva tendencia, un pino navideño con telarañas falsas, calaveras, calabazas o todo los adornos que se te antojen de la terrorífica celebración.

Muchos hogares exhiben los particulares árboles de Halloween, inspirados en Navidad y con miles de posibilidades. Todo depende de tus gustos, pues no hay ninguna regla establecida.

View this post on Instagram

Would love to invest in a giant Halloween tree!

A post shared by Fall/Autumn🍂🍁 (@fall_autumn_31) on

Cuestión de actitud

Los fanáticos de Halloween que ya exhiben sus árboles para esta temporada, tomaron el negro y el naranja como base para sus adornos; pero además sustituyeron la famosa estrella de Navidad con la calabaza.

Algunos prefieren decantarse por una opción monocromática, como el naranja.

View this post on Instagram

Here's the last picture of my Halloween Garden Club tree since it's about to come down to make way for a new killer tree. You can see some behind the scenes of the making of it if you become my patron! 🎃 . . Don't forget to enter the #summerweenspookysunday photo challenge by end of day Friday for a chance to win a prize pack from @norwegianhalloween and me! This week's theme is Halloween Garden Club. Check a few posts back for rules. 🎃 . . . #summerween #halloweengardenclub #vintagehalloween #everydayishalloween #halloweentree #halloweendecorations #halloweendecor #halloweenideas #halloweenideas #halloweenhome #treetopia #candycorntree #halloweenhomemakertreeofthemonth #halloweenhomemaker #halloweenhome #halloweenlifestyle #halloween365 #halloweeniseveryday #blowmold

A post shared by Hazel (@halloweenhomemaker) on

Mientras que para otros debe prevalecer el negro, recordándonos que mientras más espeluznante son los adornos su efecto es más dramático.

También hay opciones menos suntuosas y las tiendas ofrecen pequeños árboles de cerámica, con luces para destacar la noche de Halloween.

Si amas la Navidad y Halloween es hora de lucirte, pues este 31 de octubre dale rienda suelta a tu creatividad para mezclar los elementos decorativos más utilizados en ambas fiestas y llenar tu hogar de inolvidables recuerdos.

Los 10 mandamientos de Marie Kondo para ordenar mi dormitorio

Tendrás la habitación más arreglada con estos consejos

Te recomendamos en video

Relacionados