Departamento de soltera: 20 ideas de Pinterest para hacer de tu casa un lugar especial
Haz de tu espacio un lugar mágico.
Vivir en un departamento de soltera es uno de los sueños de cualquier mujer. Si llegó tu oportunidad de independizarte, te damos varias ideas de decoración para que tu hogar refleje paz y personalidad.
Ideas para decorar un departamento de soltera
Para un ambiente armónico, los colores pasteles, blancos y grises son ideales para tu departamento de soltera.
View this post on Instagram
Good evening everyone!! ❤️ I’m still totally obsessed with the blush vibe in here!! I’ve ordered more and I cannot wait to show you the finished look! 😁 I’m adding a few bits to each room! 😍 hasn’t it been hot today!! ☀️🥵 just got back from walking the dogs and let me just say they will be staying in the garden until it cools down!! They did not cope at all 😔🙈 hope you’re all relaxing in the garden if, you have one! ☀️🍹🍷🍺🥃🍸 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #blushaccessories #blushpinkdecor #blushpinkinterior #blushpink #home #homedecor #interior2you #homesofinstagram #greyhome #homesofinsta #homeware #girlyhome #homeaccount
Pues usar papel tapiz en las paredes para reflejar más vida en los espacios.
View this post on Instagram
Is it time for bed yet? It’s been a busy week and I’m feeling it today. Not even a swim in the Shannon has woke me up! 💦💦💦 Yes it was frrrreeeeeezing! Not sure I’ll be doing that for much longer, especially without a wetsuit 🙈 What’s everyone else up to? #cottagestyle #cottagedecor #irishcottage #floralwallpaper #flaars #cottagechic #shabbychic #cathkidston #shabbychichomes #cornerofmyhome #prettyhome #prettylittleinteriors #upcycledhome #girlyhome
Los platos son importantes para cuando invites a comer a tus amigas o tu novio.
View this post on Instagram
What’s makes breakfast, lunch and dinner times even better?? Eating off of gorgeous dinnerware like this set from @nextofficial 😍😍 I purchased this set last week and I’m so pleased, they are such a gorgeous colour and have matching pasta bowls which were a must for me 👌🏼 #dinnerware #kitchen #kitchenessentials #kitchenaccessories #kitchengoals #kitchendecor #pink #blushpink #pretty #girly #girlyhome #pinkhome #homeinspo #homeideas #nexthome #love #sopretty #breakfast #lunch #dinner #homedecor #myhome #homesweethome #inspo
Puedes dedicar una pared para tener colgados los papeles importantes o fotos especiales.
View this post on Instagram
🎈J U V E N I L E 🎈 Das ist das heutige Thema der #living4ic Challenge . Ich habe wirklich lange überlegt, was ich hier posten soll. Ich hab mich dazu entschlossen, ein Foto aus „meinem“ Zimmer, meinem Büro zu posten. Dieser Raum ist deutlich verspielter als alle anderen Räume. Hier lasse ich meine mädchenhafte Seite in mir raus und das sieht man auch, was die Deko betrifft. Ich mag es sonst lieber geradlinig, clean und mit wenig Farbe. Mein Büro ist prinzipiell in Weiß, Grau und Eiche gestaltet. Allerdings werden grüne, pinke und goldene Akzente nach und nach Einzug finden. Man muss seinem Ich auch Raum für sein „Inneres Kind“ lassen. In meinem Fall eben für die mädchenhafte und romantische Seite 💖🎈🌸 . Habt ihr auch so eine Seite, die nur selten zum Vorschein kommt? . . #guestroom #gästezimmer #Büro #girlyhome #homeinterior #homeinspiration #homedesign #homedeko #lovemyhome #homelove #hygge #instahomedesign #interiordesign #solebeich #inspo #inspohome #homesweethome #unsertraumvomhaus #traumhaus #eigenheim2019 #hausliebe #greyinterior #mymodernhomestyle #living4icjuvenile
Cuelga cuadro con mensajes positivos para motivarte cada día.
View this post on Instagram
‘You always gain by giving Love’ 💞 . . . . . . #printsforyourhome #wallprints #typographydesign #lovehomedecor #homeaccessories #wallaccessories #doallthingswithlove #spreadlovealways #homedetails #homeinteriors #homestylingideas #makingmyhouseahome #littledetails #beautifulhomesofinstagram #interiorstyles #homestyleinspo #pinkwatercolour #pinkprints #prettyhomedecor #girlyhome #starletprints #stylishhome
Las flores llenan de energía positiva tu departamento.
View this post on Instagram
✨ It’s all in the details ✨ My first Dallas apartment room tour is live on the blog! 💕 Sharing my girly/glam living room, and if you’re a lover of pink and gold you might just be as obsessed with it as I am. I explain a little about what pieces you should invest in for your home, and where you can save on decor as well! Although if you follow me I think you may know my favorite home stores! 😉 Would love if you checked out the post and let me know your favorite part of my space in the comments below! 💗 Also shoutout to my friend @brookemacnicoldesign for helping me style my place for these photos! http://liketk.it/2BN1e @liketoknow.it #liketkit #LTKhome @liketoknow.it.home
En la cocina, usa tarros lindos para guardar los productos de uso diario.
View this post on Instagram
New caddies £5.99 👌🏻 Finally a worktop saver big enough to cover all hobs and it is In marble effect 👌🏻👌🏻£6.99 and I broke my elbow grease virginity. What do you use elbow grease for? . . . . . . . #therange #shopping #kitchen #kitchendesign #myhome #homeaccount #kitchenstuff #marble #copper #pink #girlyhome #mykitchen #minihaul #newstuff #therangeuk @therangeuk
Los estantes son necesarios así que combínalos con tu estilo.
Las cortinas deben realzar la decoración y complementarla.
Para una comida alegre, un comedor bien decorado es importante.
Si eres amante de los colores, puedes combinarlos a tu gusto.
View this post on Instagram
🥰🌈Home Sweet Home 🌺🏠 . . . . . . #housedecoration #homesweethome #bohostyle #bohemianstyle #house #home #interior #spiritualhouse #homedecor #bohointeriors #bohoinspired #boholifestyle #bohemian #bohemianinterior #caribbeanhouse #colorful #colourful #colourfulllife #colorfulhome #lovemyhouse #lovemyhome #antwerp #belgium #girlshouse #girlyhome #travelershome #travelerslife #travelershouse #travelerstyle
Las plantas le dan vida a tu hogar y te acercan a la naturaleza.
View this post on Instagram
Both a plant and cat mom 🐱🌿 I’ve been collecting plants in the last three places I’ve lived and I finally have enough sunshine to grow them! All my plants that were dying are now thriving and growing like crazy! With a little patients, water (emphasis on little, better to under than over), and sunshine, these babies are living their best lives!!! 💁🏻♀️ I just put up a new blog post on all the places I’ve purchased plants around Seattle and online! Check it out on my blog in bio. 🥰 http://liketk.it/2EGdd • • • #seattleplants #seattlebloggers #homesweethome #plantshopseattle #plantlady #crazyplantlady #homedecor #bohohome #midcenturymodern #westelm #westcoastblogger #pnwblogger #scandinaviandesign #scandinavianstyle #cleanhome #umbra #amazonhome #scandinavianstyle #hangingplants #plants🌿 #homeplants #decorinspo #lovethewayyouhome #uohome #targethomedecor #stylemyhome #lifestylehome #liketkit #LTKunder50 #LTKhome @liketoknow.it.home @liketoknow.it
Las lámparas también le dan personalidad a los espacios.
View this post on Instagram
⠀📍Elle ferait une belle décoration de cuisine pas vrai ?⠀ Tague quelqu'un à qui ça irait dans sa cuisine ⠀ 📍It could be a beautiful kitchen decoration right ?⠀ Tag someone to whom it would go in his kitchen ⠀ —————————————- ⠀ #forBLDA #decocuisine #cuisinedeco #homelamp #decointerieur #lampes #lampedesign #cosy #cocooninghome #madeco #maisondeco
Para el baño, puedes usar colores tierra para un momento de relajación.
View this post on Instagram
The quote to forget not your days of humble beginnings can also apply to real estate projects and investing. . Do note that until you actually start investing and building, you are still yet to start. Note to our potential investors: Start where you are, with what you have and how much you can afford. . Swipe left to see what this beautiful bathroom used to be. Somebody should please sign me up for the green and white bathroom 😁😁 . Thanks to @beforeafter.design for the photo inspiration . #realestate #investments #refurbishing #remodelling #bathrooms #property #propertyinvestment #projector #homeinvestor #homeremodel #wednesdayquotes #midweek_inspo #designinspo #beforemeetsafter #thepropertyseries #TheNigerianRealtor
Para iluminar, las luces en las paredes crean un ambiente tenue y pacífico.
Y al guindar fotos polaroid con tus amigas o seres queridos, siempre sonreirás recordando los momentos alegres.
Asegúrate de tener un espacio armónico de trabajo.
View this post on Instagram
💡 We have amazing range of study room lighting can suite your personal office or children study rooms, from ceiling lights, ceiling pendants, chandeliers, LED downlights and semi flush ceiling light 💡Link In Bio #LED #Showrooms #Shop #LED #Home #DiningRoom #Lighting #Light #Lights #LightBulb #LightShop #ArrowElectrical #Electrical #ElectronicShop #InstaShop #InstaLighting #HomeLighting #HomeLights
Las sábanas también son importantes.
Los cojines son el complemento ideal.
Lo importante al momento de decorar tu departamento de soltera es que refleje quién eres y sea un espacio que te relaje.
View this post on Instagram
🔘 FLOWER MANDALA ON WOOD 🔘 Original hand painted art work on a round wooden panel 50cm Heavily textured in white and grey with thick black graphite and a touch of shimmering copper. For sale @daltonstkitchen Napier #originalart #originalartwork #mandala #acrylicpainting #uniqueart #handpainted #wallart #homedecor #interiordesign #bedroomdecor #diningroomdecor #livingroomdecor #artonwood #modernart #flowermandala #round #art #hawkesbay #napier #mixedmediaart #mandalaart #largepainting