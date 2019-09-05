Estás viendo:

Departamento de soltera: 20 ideas de Pinterest para hacer de tu casa un lugar especial

Haz de tu espacio un lugar mágico.

Por Daniela Bracho

Vivir en un departamento de soltera es uno de los sueños de cualquier mujer. Si llegó tu oportunidad de independizarte, te damos varias ideas de decoración para que tu hogar refleje paz y personalidad.

Ideas para decorar un departamento de soltera

Para un ambiente armónico, los colores pasteles, blancos y grises son ideales para tu departamento de soltera.

Good evening everyone!! ❤️ I’m still totally obsessed with the blush vibe in here!! I’ve ordered more and I cannot wait to show you the finished look! 😁 I’m adding a few bits to each room! 😍 hasn’t it been hot today!! ☀️🥵 just got back from walking the dogs and let me just say they will be staying in the garden until it cools down!! They did not cope at all 😔🙈 hope you’re all relaxing in the garden if, you have one! ☀️🍹🍷🍺🥃🍸 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #blushaccessories #blushpinkdecor #blushpinkinterior #blushpink #home #homedecor #interior2you #homesofinstagram #greyhome #homesofinsta #homeware #girlyhome #homeaccount

Pues usar papel tapiz en las paredes para reflejar más vida en los espacios.

Los platos son importantes para cuando invites a comer a tus amigas o tu novio.

Puedes dedicar una pared para tener colgados los papeles importantes o fotos especiales.

🎈J U V E N I L E 🎈 Das ist das heutige Thema der #living4ic Challenge . Ich habe wirklich lange überlegt, was ich hier posten soll. Ich hab mich dazu entschlossen, ein Foto aus „meinem“ Zimmer, meinem Büro zu posten. Dieser Raum ist deutlich verspielter als alle anderen Räume. Hier lasse ich meine mädchenhafte Seite in mir raus und das sieht man auch, was die Deko betrifft. Ich mag es sonst lieber geradlinig, clean und mit wenig Farbe. Mein Büro ist prinzipiell in Weiß, Grau und Eiche gestaltet. Allerdings werden grüne, pinke und goldene Akzente nach und nach Einzug finden. Man muss seinem Ich auch Raum für sein „Inneres Kind“ lassen. In meinem Fall eben für die mädchenhafte und romantische Seite 💖🎈🌸 . Habt ihr auch so eine Seite, die nur selten zum Vorschein kommt? . . #guestroom #gästezimmer #Büro #girlyhome #homeinterior #homeinspiration #homedesign #homedeko #lovemyhome #homelove #hygge #instahomedesign #interiordesign #solebeich #inspo #inspohome #homesweethome #unsertraumvomhaus #traumhaus #eigenheim2019 #hausliebe #greyinterior #mymodernhomestyle #living4icjuvenile

Cuelga cuadro con mensajes positivos para motivarte cada día.

Las flores llenan de energía positiva tu departamento.

✨ It’s all in the details ✨ My first Dallas apartment room tour is live on the blog! 💕 Sharing my girly/glam living room, and if you’re a lover of pink and gold you might just be as obsessed with it as I am. I explain a little about what pieces you should invest in for your home, and where you can save on decor as well! Although if you follow me I think you may know my favorite home stores! 😉 Would love if you checked out the post and let me know your favorite part of my space in the comments below! 💗 Also shoutout to my friend @brookemacnicoldesign for helping me style my place for these photos! http://liketk.it/2BN1e @liketoknow.it #liketkit #LTKhome @liketoknow.it.home

En la cocina, usa tarros lindos para guardar los productos de uso diario.

Los estantes son necesarios así que combínalos con tu estilo.

Las cortinas deben realzar la decoración y complementarla.

Para una comida alegre, un comedor bien decorado es importante.

Si eres amante de los colores, puedes combinarlos a tu gusto.

Las plantas le dan vida a tu hogar y te acercan a la naturaleza.

Both a plant and cat mom 🐱🌿 I’ve been collecting plants in the last three places I’ve lived and I finally have enough sunshine to grow them! All my plants that were dying are now thriving and growing like crazy! With a little patients, water (emphasis on little, better to under than over), and sunshine, these babies are living their best lives!!! 💁🏻‍♀️ I just put up a new blog post on all the places I’ve purchased plants around Seattle and online! Check it out on my blog in bio. 🥰 http://liketk.it/2EGdd • • • #seattleplants #seattlebloggers #homesweethome #plantshopseattle #plantlady #crazyplantlady #homedecor #bohohome #midcenturymodern #westelm #westcoastblogger #pnwblogger #scandinaviandesign #scandinavianstyle #cleanhome #umbra #amazonhome #scandinavianstyle #hangingplants #plants🌿 #homeplants #decorinspo #lovethewayyouhome #uohome #targethomedecor #stylemyhome #lifestylehome #liketkit #LTKunder50 #LTKhome @liketoknow.it.home @liketoknow.it

Las lámparas también le dan personalidad a los espacios.

Para el baño, puedes usar colores tierra para un momento de relajación.

The quote to forget not your days of humble beginnings can also apply to real estate projects and investing. . Do note that until you actually start investing and building, you are still yet to start. Note to our potential investors: Start where you are, with what you have and how much you can afford. . Swipe left to see what this beautiful bathroom used to be. Somebody should please sign me up for the green and white bathroom 😁😁 . Thanks to @beforeafter.design for the photo inspiration . #realestate #investments #refurbishing #remodelling #bathrooms #property #propertyinvestment #projector #homeinvestor #homeremodel #wednesdayquotes #midweek_inspo #designinspo #beforemeetsafter #thepropertyseries #TheNigerianRealtor

Para iluminar, las luces en las paredes crean un ambiente tenue y pacífico.

Y al guindar fotos polaroid con tus amigas o seres queridos, siempre sonreirás recordando los momentos alegres.

Asegúrate de tener un espacio armónico de trabajo.

Las sábanas también son importantes.

Los cojines son el complemento ideal.

Lo importante al momento de decorar tu departamento de soltera es que refleje quién eres y sea un espacio que te relaje.

