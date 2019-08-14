5 ideas para decorar tu habitación de blanco y lograr un espacio relajante
Ideal si sufres de ansiedad o estrés.
La decoración de nuestra habitación puede comenzar como una aventura divertida que se puede tornar una pesadilla si no se tienen las ideas claras. Si estás en un momento de tu vida en el que quieres liberarte de la ansiedad y el estrés del día a día, entonces puedes optar por usar más tonos blancos en tus espacios.
Muchas personas huyen del blanco porque consideran que es un tono simple, que no guarda emoción o no expresa personalidad.
Pero lo cierto es que es un color ideal para espacios tranquilos y relajantes, cuando queremos hacer de nuestra habitación un santuario y no una fiesta multicolor.
Decoración de cuartos en tonos blancos: beneficios
- Es la mejor opción cuando deseas que una habitación se vea brillante y bien ventilada, a la vez que es lo suficientemente versátil como para combinar con el resto de los colores del espectro.
- Hará que tu habitación luzca mucho más grande lo que es en realidad, ampliando tu espacio.
- Nunca pasa de moda. “El blanco es un elemento básico en el diseño por una razón: es imposible cansarse de su aspecto nítido y su atractivo relajante. No se sorprenda si lo ve en la lista de tendencias populares de cada año”, explicaron al respecto en el portal Real Living.
- Optimiza la luz natural en una habitación. La luz del sol es bienvenida en cualquier hogar. La pintura blanca puede aumentar la cantidad de luz que ingresa a la habitación mientras la mantiene fresca.
- Te permite combinar los colores que quieras. Incluso con paredes blancas, no tiene que renunciar a tu amor por el color. Puedes combinar varios tonos en tus muebles, accesorios, cortinas e incluso en las alfombras, sobre un fondo perfecto blanco.
No le temas al color blanco, al contrario, pruébalo en tu recámara y verás que tendrás una habitación relajante y a la vez, elegante.