5 claves para personalizar tu hogar con una Wall Gallery
Una galería de pared te permitirá darle tu toque original a tu casa.
Una Wall Gallery o galería de pared es una buena opción para decorar tu casa, personalizarla, y aprovechar algún espacio de tu hogar que esté vacío.
Se trata de una composición de cuadros en una pared que le darán un toque original e innovador a tu casa, con tus gustos, y que sacarán tu lado más creativo.
View this post on Instagram
Progress on the kitchen revamp is slow but it's getting there! Back to it now that the girls are back in school. Top cupboards are done, base cupboards still need a second coat and the new handles putting on. Tile grout has been painted over today. Can't wait to see it all finished! On a totally separate subject today's prompt for #myhousethismonth if glassware so I'm sharing our gorgeous chandelier in the dining room. @littlehouseinlondon @__itslucy__ @myhousethismonth #myperiodhomestyle #myhometrend #myseasonalrevamp #mystylishhome #walltowallstyle #wallgallery #myinteriorstyletoday #mycreativeinterior #myvintageabode #myspaceanddecor #howivintage #realhomesofinstagram #beautifulhomesinthenorth
Aquí te damos 5 consejos para armar una wall gallery en tu casa
Elige el lugar ideal
Lo primero que debes hacer es elegir dónde vas a ubicar tu galería. El lugar debe ser amplio y que sea uno de los más visibles, para que todos tus invitados lo vean.
El salón de tu hogar, o un pasillo alargado son unos lugares ideales para colocarla.
View this post on Instagram
Gallery wall art inspired by gold and earth tones. Get started on your visual diary. Available at @artesta.store! Shop link in bio. . . . . . . . . #gallerywalldecor #wallgallery #framedprint #abstractlandscape #goldfoil #papercollage #artshop #illustrationartists #drawings #pineapple🍍 #inkdrawing #livingroomdecor #livingroomideas #decorationideas #artstagram #palmleaf #minimaldecor #modernhomedecor #homedecorlovers #interior_and_living #interiordesigner #loveart #contemporaryartist #housebeautiful #lovequotes #neutralhome #neutralhome #designinspiration #printondemand #instahome
Selecciona los marcos adecuados
Los marcos son fundamentales en una wall gallery, pues crean directamente el estilo de toda la galería.
Los gruesos con formas talladas dan un toque barroco, y los finos dan un aire más moderno y pulido, así que dependiendo de lo que quieras, elige alguno de los dos.
También puedes jugar con el espacio en blanco de los cuadros poniendo una foto pequeña.
Determina qué es lo que quieres transmitir
El tamaño de los cuadros influye mucho en el aspecto final de la composición. Y es que si eliges cuadros que sean del mismo tamaño transmitirás serenidad y un estilo clásico. Pero, si te decides por cuadros de diferentes tamaños transmitirás locura y originalidad.
View this post on Instagram
It finally feels like HOME 🏡 (And a huge THANK YOU to all of you who gave me design advice…it was amazing 🙏🏻) . This wall is a reminder of the best year of our lives, and I get emotional every time I look at it. These are our most treasured moments, our happiest memories, and the journey that changed our world. . I couldn't just let something this important stay tucked away on my hard drive. Because those moments and memories were meant to be shared, and relived, I felt like we simply HAD to put them up (I just wish I had room for the other 20,000 photos I've taken of our travels 😆) . Home has become such a fluid concept for us over the last several years. We've spent time living temporarily in 17 different countries in the last year alone, so when it was time to create a home base of our own, we kept feeling unsettled. It felt strange to commit our heart to one place, when we felt like we left a piece of our heart everywhere we've traveled. But now, we have a reminder of that every time we walk in the door. ❤️ . A huge thanks to @artsycouture … you did the most beautiful job of printing these pictures that have instantly become one of our biggest treasures! . . . . #bringthekids #gallerywall #gallerywalldecor #wallgallery #ourbestmemories #memorywall #travelmemories #travelmemory #familymoments #homesweethome🏡 #homeiswheretheartis #travelfamily #bestmemories #photowall #familypics #littlemoments #bestmemory #unitedinmotherhood #ohheymama #familylifestyle
Así que decide qué es lo que quieres transmitir y decídete por unos cuadros iguales o diferentes.
Juega con la composición
Antes de colocarlos todos, muévelos todos hasta encontrar el diseño que te apasione, sea en forma rectangular, en escalera, unidos por una esquina.
Luego cuando definas todo, cuelga los cuadros.
View this post on Instagram
• Fresh shelfie day • So number 18 is being changed up a little and an artwork change seemed appropriate. When I bought this little house I had a key ring saying ‘she believed she could so she did’ as a reminder than I’m capable of anything I put my mind to. Icons, initials, a gorgeous card from a friend turned into a picture and some inspirational quotes (don’t judge 🤦🏻♀️). As an English graduate and an English teacher, words resonate with me and having little messages around the house remind me both to be kind to myself and to others. Self care Tuesday for me tomorrow as a result 🙌🏼. . . . . . #renovation #housetohome #mycolourfulhome #mystyle #interior123 #styleithappy #howivintage #howihome #interiorsnapshot #interiormilk #mystylishspace #gallerywall #wallgallery #shelfie #artwork #wordart #qotd #bowie #marilynprint #PisforPamela #newinteriorsontheblock #freshnewlook #interiorsnapshot #personalisedhome #shebelievedshecouldsoshedid #obsessedwithmetallics #powerofwords
Añade tu toque y hazlo personal
La galería que hagas debe ser un reflejo de tus gustos y pasiones. Así que busca fotos de tu infancia, que recuerdes con cariño, lugares que hayas visitado o te gustaría hacerlo, pinturas que hayas hecho, iniciales, frases inspiradoras, todo lo que te identifique y le dé tu toque personal a la galería.
View this post on Instagram
I got rid of the white sofa in my living room, and added this gray sofa. Swipe left to see the before. #livingroomdecor #lovemyspace #mystyle #vintagedecor #vintage #decorandfriends #wallgallery #theresnoplacelikehomedecor #thriftstorefinds #mylivingroom #myhomedecorfinds #decorationideas #decorativepillows