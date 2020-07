Ejercicios para mejorar la flexibilidad de tu cuerpo

View this post on Instagram

Day 4 #25daysofbuti #anjaneyasana #lowcrescentlunge – What keeps you coming back to your mat? Passion, commitment, self-love, pride, are all things that keep me coming back to my mat. On days that I don't want to put forth the effort to practice, commitment gets me on there. Passion for this practice makes me feel everything it's teaching me. Self-love because I do this for myself and nobody else. And last but not least, pride! The pride I take in this practice and in myself is like no other I have ever felt. This practice is a part of me, forever!