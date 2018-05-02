La dieta keto, el secreto de Kim Kardashian para bajar 55 kilos
¡Los resultados se ven rápidamente!
La dieta cetogénica o keto busca dejar de lado los carbohidratos y consumir más alimentos con grasa para, así, bajar de peso.
Su nombre se le da gracias al proceso de cetogénesis: el cuerpo se alimenta básicamente de glucosa, que generalmente la obtenemos de los carbohidratos. Al dejar de consumirlos, el cuerpo busca otras formas para obtener energías, y ese proceso se llama cetogénesis. En este proceso el hígado descompone la grasa y la convierte en energía. No solo satisface más el apetito, sino que al convertir la grasa en energía puede ayudarle a bajar de peso.
Es una dieta estricta que exige que por día se consuman entre 25 y 35 gramos de carbohidratos (una manzana, aproximadamente); un 5 % de proteína y entre el 70 % y el 80 % restante de grasas. Aunque sus resultados se ven rápidamente es necesario, casi obligatorio, realizarlo de la mano de un nutricionista ya que es necesario un equilibrio nutricional.
Una mujer, fuera del círculo de la farándula internacional, que han sido un ejemplo a nivel mundial de esta dieta es Suzanne Ryan, quien luego de probar dietas como 'SlimFast', 'South Beach Diet', '21 Day Fix' sin resultado recurrió a la dieta keto, con la que logró bajar 55 kilos.
It’s been over three years since I started keto and I still have days when I grab this shirt, throw it on, and smile. So many ups and downs happened between these two pictures. I still struggle from time to time, I still have anxiety, body dysmorphia and can be overly critical and hard on myself. In the world of social media it can be so easy to see so many thing that seem so perfect, so dialed in…and it can make us all feel not good enough. I always have to stop and remind myself to shut down the comparison game. We are all different, and equally valuable. The last few weeks I’ve been struggling with anxiety, but I’ve been working through it and taking on one day at a time. Today I decided to fix my hair, throw on a little make up and get out of the house. While at the mall I met the nicest guy who recognized me from YouTube and it turns out my videos set him on a new path and he lost quite a bit of weight and is feeling so much better. It was such a blessing for me to meet him, and such a great reminder of why I put my heart and life out here. It’s scary sometimes, but it’s so worth it. If you struggle with anxiety, my heart goes out to you…it can feel so overwhelming and endless. Just know you aren’t alone, and things do get better. ❤️ . #ketogenicdiet #ketodiet #keto #weightlossjourney #anxiety #momlife #mom #growthmindset #lowcarb #extremeweightloss #changeispossible #simplyketo
Después de un mes y medio pudo apreciar los primeros resultados de su dieta acompañada de ejercicio. Eso la motivó y siguió con este proceso, su rutina cambió y no le fue ni le es difícil llevar una alimentación keto: café por las mañanas con huevo y aguacate. Sándwich sin pan con pollo y ensalada al mediodía; proteína y ensalada por la tarde. Frutas en cada comida y algún snack en la tarde.
Desde ese momento esta mujer se ha convertido en una de las voceras para dar a conocer esta manera de tener hábitos saludables a través de esta dieta. En su cuenta de Instagram no pierde momento en mostrar su increíble transformación y algunos libros que ha escrito gracias a su experiencia.
Hey guys! So excited to announce that @simply.keto is now available in every @costco in the US! Have any of you seen it? (UPDATE: If you don’t see Simply Keto on top of the pile of keto books, move a few books and look in the pile! Sometimes there isn’t enough room for all books to be on top and it may be under other keto books!) So many exciting things are happening in 2018, and I’m still glowing from the tour. It was amazing and inspiring to meet so many of you! Thank you for sharing your ups, downs and everything in between. What an amazing community and support system we all share! ❤️ #simplyketo #costco #books #booksofinstagram #keto #lowcarb #ketodiet #costcofinds #thankful