La dieta keto, el secreto de Kim Kardashian para bajar 55 kilos

It’s been over three years since I started keto and I still have days when I grab this shirt, throw it on, and smile. So many ups and downs happened between these two pictures. I still struggle from time to time, I still have anxiety, body dysmorphia and can be overly critical and hard on myself. In the world of social media it can be so easy to see so many thing that seem so perfect, so dialed in…and it can make us all feel not good enough. I always have to stop and remind myself to shut down the comparison game. We are all different, and equally valuable. The last few weeks I’ve been struggling with anxiety, but I’ve been working through it and taking on one day at a time. Today I decided to fix my hair, throw on a little make up and get out of the house. While at the mall I met the nicest guy who recognized me from YouTube and it turns out my videos set him on a new path and he lost quite a bit of weight and is feeling so much better. It was such a blessing for me to meet him, and such a great reminder of why I put my heart and life out here. It’s scary sometimes, but it’s so worth it. If you struggle with anxiety, my heart goes out to you…it can feel so overwhelming and endless. Just know you aren’t alone, and things do get better. ❤️ . #ketogenicdiet #ketodiet #keto #weightlossjourney #anxiety #momlife #mom #growthmindset #lowcarb #extremeweightloss #changeispossible #simplyketo

