La reacción de una madre al enterarse de que su bebé nació con síndrome de Down

<3 These Birth Photos Capture a Mom’s Inspiring Reaction to Finding Out Her Daughter Has Down Syndrome – When Amber Rojas gave birth to her fifth child, a girl she named Amadeus, she knew something was unusual. The 35-year-old from Texas had what she … https://t.co/xt6khrNwGL

— We Care Family Care (@wecarefamcare) March 1, 2018