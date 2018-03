Las formas en que tu cuerpo cambia cuando llegas a los 30

Follow @rockay_running for the best running inspiration! They are giving away an Altra Timp right now, go follow them!📍Stairway To Heaven, Hawaii 🌎 Flap flap in the wind ! Be wild, crazy and carefree, show the mountains love, give them a sight they'll never forget 😉 cheepono !! 😂☝️🏻☝️🏻(📷: @karolinethyri 🏃🏼‍♀️: @bomkanari)

A post shared by Runners | Running | Adventure (@worlderunners) on Mar 1, 2018 at 7:10am PST