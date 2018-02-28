Desert Rose el nuevo color de cabello que se apodera de Instagram
Es ideal si buscas un gran cambio
Si creías que ya habías visto toda la gama de tonos en cabello, te equivocas, ya que el nuevo efecto que está en tendencia te hará querer teñir tu cabello de tonos rosados y grises que asemejan las dunas del desierto, su nombre es Desert Rose.
La mezcla de tonos naranjas con azul y verde crean un color cercano al magenta dando un efecto ahumado en tonos fríos, las lineas horizontales provocan el movimiento que emula a las tormentas de arena, e incluso recuerdan al destino turístico preferido de los viajeros que pasan por Peru, Ausangate.
Aunque es el tono ideal para pieles de tonos fríos, puede adaptarse a las pieles cálidas al cambiar los tonos que se usan.
Desert Rose 🌹🌵The whole time I've been throwing stripes in hair has pretty much been nostalgia for my old scene kid coon tails 😂 I like to think this is the grown up version of coon tails. Who wants to rock this at Coachella? Maybe I can make you a wig version. 😉 I created this look with @matrix #socolorcult and I used their #rebond Shampoo and Conditioner system to keep @laurenehairmodel 's hair in great shape during her prep.
El nuevo tono creado por la experta en color Caitlin Ford se inspira en su lugar de nacimiento, el desierto, que también ha servido e referencia en trabajos anteriores. Famosa por crear colores y looks arriesgados Caitlin es responsable de el look de Ametista que también conquistó Instagram
💜💎Amethyst Geode💎💜 For this look I was inspired by amethyst geodes! Sometimes I plan specific styles I want to try with certain color placements! I knew for this style I wanted to use glitter to create texture and shine to mimic the geode. I used big, chunky, iridescent glitter in the purple to mimic the amethyst points and used a clear glitter mixed with fine silver glitter to mimic the quartz edges. How do you guys think it lives up to the inspiration? ✨✨✨ I created the color with #socolorcult by @matrix
Antes de realizar un cambio drástico a tu cabello platícalo con tu colorista para que ambos encuentren los tonos que más te favorecerán.