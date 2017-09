Melted color, la tendencia de cabello que reinará lo que resta del año

Once a #901girl, always a #901girl! @nikkilee901 worked her magic once again. I guess the kids are calling this "melted" hair? All I know is this color is perfection ✨👸🏼💕 #bestiegoals #meltedhair #901OG

A post shared by Amber Lancaster (@amberlancaster007) on Jun 12, 2017 at 1:08pm PDT