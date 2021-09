La selección de fútbol irlandés promete igualdad salarial para hombres y mujeres

EQUAL PAY AGREED 🇮🇪



A historic day for Irish football as the FAI agrees equal pay deal with WNT & MNT squads ahead of their World Cup qualifiers 🤝



Read More 👉 https://t.co/6Hiw85DxSS