Las mujeres no somos un "antes" ni un "después": la talla no define nuestra belleza

Words and Photo @danaemercer These photos were taken ONE MINUTE apart. And I copied an advert to make this. Because, hey, the internet is NOT always REAL. So when it comes to any brand or company trying to take your money? Be cautious. ESPECIALLY when it’s a product tied to body image. Here’s the difference. The FAKE BEFORE: 1. My bottoms were low on the hip and seriously ill fitting (I actually tied them in the front with a hair tie but anyways) 2. I’m standing straight to camera 3. I’m in bright light, which lets the camera pick up more of my cellulite and stretchmarks. 4. I used the front camera of my iPhone, which has higher resolution so picks up more dimples 5. My hair is up The FAKE AFTER: 1. New bottoms that actually fit, pulled high on my hip 2. I’ve popped my weight into one hip and am arching my back to create curves 3. I actually closed my curtains for this and stood in a darker part of my room, so I get soft shadows 4. I used the selfie camera, which has lower resolution 5. My hair is down And BAM. Instant TRANSFORMATION PHOTO. My point here isn’t to shame anyone. Nor am I saying all before and after photos are fake. Many of them are entirely real. And all that’s cool. My goal is just to remind you to be CAREFUL. There are so many tricks and tiny little things like this that can make such a huge difference. So, hey, just look at images with caution. Especially when they want to sell you something. Be SAFE out there. And on here. x #instavsreality #selflove #selfacceptance #bodyconfidence #onlineisntreal #socialmediavsreality