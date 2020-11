5 looks icónicos de Diana en los años 80 recreados en “The Crown” 

View this post on Instagram

Growing in confidence, Diana sometimes added informal touches to her outfits. On a second visit to Australia in October 1985, she discovered that her tiara have been left in England, so she improvised by wearing Queen Mary's emerald and diamond choker as a headband. She paired the headband with an Emerald green full skirted evening dress falling from one shoulder. To an even greater delight of all present, Prince Charles twerld her around the dance floor to Stevie Wonders "Isn't She Lovely". 👑👗💃