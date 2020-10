5 imágenes de este pandémico mes de la moda para la posteridad

View this post on Instagram

TRIBUTE TO OUR FOUNDER 🙏🏻🖤 It is with immense sadness that KENZO has learned of the passing of our founder, Kenzo Takada. For half a century, Mr. Takada has been an emblematic personality in the fashion industry – always infusing creativity and color into the world. Today, his optimism, zest for life and generosity continue to be pillars of our Maison. He will be greatly missed and always remembered. 1. Kenzo Takada at the Galerie Vivienne boutique 2. KENZO Spring-Summer 1981, Oliviero Toscani @olivierotoscanistudio 3. KENZO Spring-Summer 1984 Show, Jean Luce Huré 1983 @jeanlucephoto 4. Le Pont Neuf in Paris covered with flowers, commissioned by Kenzo Takada as a gift to Parisians in June 1994 5. Kenzo Takada at the KENZO Fall-Winter 2020 Show