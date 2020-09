Así fue como México se convirtió en un ejemplo de solidaridad para el mundo el 19S

View this post on Instagram

Feministas gathered yesterday to hold a memorial for the garment factory workers of Chimalopopoca who died in the earthquake in Mexico City. Photos by @hannahcoolsmooth. My heart goes out to my friends who have given all they've got to try to save lives, organize support and supplies, report and film while sifting through the rubble and trying to reassure family members of those trapped inside. People are amazing. Sending love and solidarity from El Salvador, trying to bring back some inspiring stories during this devastating time. Demasiada heartbreak and humanity. 💔#chimalpopoca #mexicotemblor #FuerzaMexico #familiamexicana #fuerzamexico🇲🇽 #VivasNosQueremos