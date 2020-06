 5 influencers de moda  LGBTIQIA+ cuyo activismo deberías seguir

View this post on Instagram

“I’d rather live while dying than die while trying to live. I’d rather be ruthlessly indigestible than palatable. I’d rather have rough edges, dwell in the realm of contradiction, live a life of questions than annihilate my dignity in the pursuit of likability.” from my recent interview with @centerforliterature you can read in full on their website. 📸 @abhinavanguria | style: @straystylecat . speaking of reading — order my book #beyondthegenderbinary at the link in my bio. LGBTQ youth enter the code “GIVEAWAY” at checkout for a free copy.