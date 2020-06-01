Las imágenes más impactantes que muestran la realidad superó la ficción
El caso de George Floyd ha paralizado a Estados Unidos.
Definitivamente, el 2020 no ha dejado de sorprendernos. La pandemia paralizó a todo el mundo a inicios del año, la nueva normalidad funciona en varios países, y en otros se están llegando a los prometidos picos de contagio.
Por otra parte, desde hace días un acontecimiento ha consternado al mundo entero. Un hombre llamado George Floyd murió luego de que un policía se arrodillara en su cuello por suficiente tiempo para asfixiarlo. Se han realizado protestas al respecto y los famosos no han escapado de la indignación.
Muchos son los que ha escrito manifestando su desacuerdo contra la acción de un funcionario que debería protegernos y en este caso evidentemente asesinó a su detenido. Asimismo, las protestas se han extendido por varios estados del país norteamericano.
1.-Muchos han hecho comparativas con películas como el Joker.
Protestas en Washington DC VS. Escena del Joker.
"¿Qué es lo que obtienes cuando te cruzas con un solitario enfermo…
2.- La lucha latina se ha unido a las protestas en Estados Unidos.
3.- Después de varios años, Anonymus regresó.
4.- Black Lives Matter se ha vuelto el grito de lucha.
#blacklivesmatter. Tap the link in bio for a list of organizations to donate to and how to help demand justice for #GeorgeFloyd, #BreonnaTaylor, #AhmaudArbery, and all the other victims of police brutality. Photographs of Friday night's Barclay's Center protest in Brooklyn by @cheryldunn for @thecut
5.- Hoy se cumplen los 7 días de protestas.
A third day of protests took place yesterday in Minnesota’s Twin Cities. Demonstrators were angered over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on Monday, after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck and ignored his pleas that he couldn’t breathe. Protests have also erupted across the country. This afternoon, authorities announced that Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.⠀ ⠀ 📷: John Minchillo / AP, Scott Olson / Getty, Steel Brooks / Anadolu Agency / Getty, Julio Cortez / AP⠀
6.- Donald Trump tuvo que refugiarse en el búnker de la Casa Blanca.
The third day of protests in the nation’s capital over George Floyd’s death began with bent knees, raised fists and pleas that this night, unlike the last, would remain peaceful. And in those first moments on Sunday, the more than 1,000 people who marched to Lafayette Square across from the White House listened. Then came darkness, and with it, another night of mayhem. In the park, protesters faced the familiar pop, pop, pop of pepper bullets and stinging clouds of tear gas meant to push back hundreds of them as they tried, again and again, to break through the police barricades set up around President Trump’s home. Later, American flags and parked cars and buildings were lit ablaze — including St. John’s Church, a historic landmark opened in 1816 and attended by every president since James Madison. Firefighters quickly extinguished the basement fire, which police said was intentionally set. Much like Saturday night, the worst violence didn’t erupt until police pushed demonstrators out of Lafayette Square and into the city’s streets. Go to the link in our bio to read more. (Photos by Evelyn Hockstein/The Washington Post)
7.-La muerte de George Floyd desató la indignación del mundo.
Fires, gunshots and arrests mark another night of destruction in Minneapolis, after a former police officer was charged with murdering George Floyd. Minnesota’s top officials acknowledged early Saturday that they had underestimated the destruction that protesters in Minneapolis were capable of inflicting as a newly issued curfew did little to stop people from burning buildings and turning the city’s streets into a smoky battleground. Gov. Tim Walz vowed that more National Guard troops would be deployed, and did not rule out the possibility of bringing in the U.S. military. Dozens of other cities grappled with protests on their streets that seemed to largely overwhelm the authorities. In New York, officers and protesters traded projectiles outside Barclays Center and an abandoned police van was set on fire in the Fort Greene neighborhood near the arena. Crowds shut down Los Angeles freeways, clashed with the police in Dallas, smashed the windows of stores in Portland, Ore. and defaced the CNN Center in Atlanta, where Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms declared, “This is not how we change America.” In Washington, a large crowd chanted outside the White House, prompting the Secret Service to temporarily lock down the building. Video on social media showed demonstrators knocking down barricades and spray-painting buildings. Tap the link in our bio for the latest on this developing story. What’s in these images: Demonstrators watched a building burn in Minneapolis. @victorblue Protesters in Minneapolis. Video by @mikeshumfilms and @katiegracenelson Demonstrators outside the Minneapolis Police Department’s 5th Precinct. @victorblue Protesters at Barclays Center. @dontgabalot Protesters danced on the roof of a car in Oakland as a trash fire burned in the middle of Broadway. @jimwilson125 A protester overcome by tear gas is assisted in Louisville, Ky. @whitneycphoto Protesters built roadblocks on Flower St in Los Angeles. @bdentonphoto A protester wiped a tear from another as they clashed with the police in Minneapolis. @victorblue Protesters in Foley Square in Manhattan. @kirstenluce Demonstrators in Los Angeles. @bdentonphoto
8.- La reacción de la polícia ha sido criticada por todos.
The American people will not stand for this. Shot by @pgarapon 🙏 . . . . . #georgefloyd #atl #atlantaprotest #protest #blm #blacklivesmatter #riot #atlantapolice #wshh #worldstar #cnn #atlanta #downtownatlanta #nyc #nypd #atlvideographer #resist #democracynow #justiceforgeorgefloyd #justiceforahmaud #ahmaudarbery #lenox #phipps
9.- Miles de estadounidenses continúan alzando la voz.
10.- Pero en algunos estados la policía ha mostrado su mejor versión.
11.- La ficción se ha vuelto realidad.
12.- Pero la esperanza de constuir un mundo mejor está intacta.
Near the steps of Los Angeles City Hall, a protester shook the hand of a National Guardsman after other protesters hurled insults at him on Sunday. It was the 6th day of nationwide unrest since the death of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who pleaded "I can't breathe" as a white police officer kneeled on his neck for almost 9 minutes. Protests have erupted in at least 140 cities across the U.S. Some of the demonstrations have turned violent, prompting the activation of the National Guard in at least 21 states. Mayor Eric Garcetti at first reassured Angelenos that he wouldn’t call in the National Guard, although demonstrations downtown had taken a destructive turn. “This is not 1992,” he said, referencing riots that year spurred by Los Angeles police officers’ beating of Rodney King. But by Saturday afternoon, after police officers and demonstrators had clashed in the city’s upscale Fairfax district, Mr. Garcetti reversed course. He announced an overnight curfew. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles County. And as the sun rose Sunday, National Guard troops patrolled Los Angeles’s streets for the first time since 1992. Tap the link in our bio to read the latest updates on the protests roiling the country. Photo by @bdentonphoto.
13.- Foto tomada en la ceremonia de George Floyd.
14.- Las imágenes son impresionantes.
15.-
Photo by @salwangeorges — A protester holding an American flag shouts "No Justice, No Peace" near E. Lake St. as State Police form a line to block the road on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minn. Protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in police custody have swept country on Thursday and Friday and into the weekend.
Imagen usada en la portada: shirien.create