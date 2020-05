Disney pondrá a la venta estos cubrebocas y son simplemente adorables

View this post on Instagram

Available now for pre-order, @shopdisney now offers family-friendly reusable cloth face masks! Swipe to see other available options. They are super cute and available in 3 sizes (Small, Medium, and Large). But the best part is, purchasing these masks benefits others. I already purchased mine! • "Disney is donating one million cloth face coverings for children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S. that will be distributed by MedShare (www.medshare.org). Disney will also donate all profits from the sales in the U.S. of Disney’s cloth face coverings to Medshare, up to $1 million, now through September 30, 2020." @shopdisney • • • #disney #shopdisney #disneyfacemask #disneyfacecloth