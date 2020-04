Abuelito de 99 años recauda más de 8 millones de dólares para ayudar a los médicos a combatir el coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

We absolutely had to post this image of Capt Tom Moore who has been raising money for the NHS. He set himself the challenge of walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday on 30th April with a target of raising £1000. He has smashed that target and current amount stands at £4.2million!!! Plus it looks like he will have completed his 100 laps by Thursday 15th. We salute his tenacity. What an absolute legend! #tommoore #nhs #nhsfundraising #charity #charityfundraising