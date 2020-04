Lo mejor de One World: #TogetherAtHome, el festival en línea

View this post on Instagram

@RitaOra, @LiamPayne, @JessieReyez, @Bensplatt, @milkychance_official, and more will be standing in solidarity with us and the @WHO to support frontline health care workers and everyday heroes keeping up the fight against COVID-19. Tune in on April 18 at 2 p.m. ET for the One World: #TogetherAtHome digital livestream.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ ⁠⭕ Check the link in bio to find out how you can watch or visit globalcitizen.org/togetherathome.⁠