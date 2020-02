Revelan el último mensaje que envió Kobe Bryant antes de fallecer en el accidente

View this post on Instagram

Rob Pelinka telling the whole story about how much Kobe was doing for the bright future but before long God had much better plans for the beautiful souls in heaven that day a month ago 💜💛🏀🦋😢💔 God bless Kobe for the kindness that he was…..#robpelinka #kobebryant #vanessabryant #giannabryant🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💔💔💔💔💔 and the others on board with him traveling to a game ❤️ for his daughter #helicoptercrash #lakersfamily #mambamentality #abovetheclouds