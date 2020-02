La astronauta Christina Koch regresó a la tierra luego romper récord con 11 meses en el espacio

View this post on Instagram

A HERO is home. 🌎⁣ ⁣ #CongratsChristina! After the longest single spaceflight of any woman, a monumental #AllWomanSpacewalk (3 times!) and hundreds of experiments aboard the @ISS – @Astro_Christina has secured her place in the record books. You are an inspiration to all! ✨⁣ ⁣ Koch, along with Soyuz Commander Alexander Skvortsov of @roscosmosofficial and Luca Parmitano of @europeanspaceagency, landed safely in Kazakhstan at 4:12 a.m. EST. Congratulations to the Expedition 61 crewmates on a successful mission, and thank you for your countless contributions to science, research and exploration!⁣ ⁣ ⁣Image Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls #328Days #WomenMakingHistory #WhoRunTheWorld #NASA #ThisDayInHistory #Astronauts⁣