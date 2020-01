Esposo de la entrenadora de baloncesto que murió junto a Kobe Bryant le dedica unas hermosas palabras

View this post on Instagram

With heavy hearts, the Sinatra Big Band announces the sudden loss of #ChristinaMauser, Frank Sinatra Tribute Singer Matt Mauser’s wife. Christina played a big role behind the scenes of the Sinatra Big Band, and will be deeply missed. The performance schedule has been postponed for now, and updates about the shows will be posted at a later date. The Sinatra Big Band and their families appreciate your love and support. Thank you.