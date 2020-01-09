Familia en Australia salvó varios koalas protegiéndolos dentro de su vehículo
La población de koalas y canguros ha sido devastada por los incendios forestales en Australia
Una familia en Australia rescató al menos siete koalas en su propiedad mientras los incendios arrasaron el área.
Micah Lovegrove y su familia organizaron una operación de rescate improvisada en el área donde la casa de su tío había estado una vez en la Isla Canguro en el sur de Australia.
Mientras revisaba la propiedad destruida, Lovegrove vio un koala acurrucado junto a un árbol cercano. Lanzó una toalla sobre el animal y lo llevó a un automóvil, luego comenzó a buscar otros koalas angustiados en las plantaciones circundantes.
"Solo trato de recolectar tantos vivos como podamos", se puede escuchar a Lovegrove diciendo en un video subido a YouTube, que mostró varios koalas rescatados repartidos por el automóvil.
"Moveríamos el auto, correríamos de nuevo, recogeríamos algo. Enjuague y repita. Agarramos a un último koala que era súper luchador, así que no lo colocamos en el auto. Bueno, él es el que está en el asiento ", dijo.
Lovegrove llevó los koalas a sus vecinos, a quienes dice que tienen un permiso para cuidar la vida silvestre nativa. Pero dijo que uno de los koalas en el auto, visto de costado en el asiento del pasajero, murió en el camino.
Los incendios han quemado casi 400 mil acres de tierra solo en la Isla Canguro, según los medios locales.
Los incendios forestales han estado furiosos desde septiembre, y han sido alimentados por la sequía junto con el año más caluroso y seco del país. Al menos 25 personas y millones de animales han sido asesinados.