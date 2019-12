Nike lanza una línea de trajes de baño con hiyab

View this post on Instagram

Here’s a look at @Nike’s Victory Swim Collection. The collection is coming after the passionate responses to Nike’s Pro Hijab and its ongoing mission to create sportswear for athletes of all backgrounds, body types, abilities and aspirations. The collection is lightweight, breathable and quick-drying, and it offers UPF 40+ protection, all to enhance the athletes performance. The release date is set for February 1st, 2020.