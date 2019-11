Forever 21: ¿El comienzo del fin del modelo de fast fashion?

View this post on Instagram

We’re back with our 📖 Definitions Series 🔍, a collaboration with @entrylevelactivist where we unlock the key concepts of a more ethical and sustainable fashion industry. Today, @alecleach_, the mind behind one of our favourite platforms, @future__dust, is dishing the dirt on conscious consumption. 💭💭 CONSCIOUS CONSUMPTION 💭💭 “A philosophy of more mindful consumerism, where our purchasing habits are less harmful to people and planet.” “Conscious consumption is the idea that we should be spending our money on products and services that are less harmful to the planet and its ecosystems, which are increasingly under threat from destructive business practices. As a result, more ethical purchasing habits have gained traction across all consumer industries, from non-dairy milks to green electricity providers. In fashion, conscious consumption includes ethical brands which produce clothing with cleaner materials and practices, as well as alternative shopping habits like second-hand and rental services.” What are your thoughts on #consciousconsumption? And how to you make it work for you? Let us know in the comments ⬇️ #FashionRevolution #WhoMadeMyClothes