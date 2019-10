Telescopio Hubble captó una cara fantasmal en pleno espacio y nos aterra pensar qué puede ser

View this post on Instagram

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has unveiled a spooky new image staring out from the depths of the cosmos. The new image reveals the twin galaxies AM 2026-424 — a pair of interacting galaxies that may foreshadow our Milky Way’s own frightening fate. For more information: https://www.nasa.gov/image-feature/goddard/2019/menacing-looking-face-formed-by-titanic-smashup-between-two-galaxies Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center Bradley A Hague (USRA): Producer / Editor Music Credits: "Bad and Spooky" by Brett Engel [ASCAP], Universal Production Music “Scream Dreams” by Matthew Harris [PRS], Universal Production Music