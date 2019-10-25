Disfraces en pareja para Halloween: una divertida forma de irse de fiesta
No te pierdas estas ideas.
Halloween está aquí y es una época fascinante para todos, ya que por tan solo un par de días podrán disfrazarse creativamente y ser quienes siempre han soñado. Los disfraces en pareja para Halloween son de los más curiosos.
Muchos se disfrazan de sus personajes favoritos en series y películas, mientras que otros escogen personajes terroríficos.
Sea lo que sea que te guste, tu pareja y tú pueden ser los más creativos de la fiesta con estos disfraces.
Disfraces en pareja para Halloween
Pueden combinarse con atuendos negros y con maquillaje de catrinas, para un toque oscuro y misterioso.
🍁Something Wicked this Way Comes! 🎃💀 Are you ready for Halloween??
A tu disfraz también puedes darle un toque irónico inspirado en los filtros de las fotos en redes sociales.
Este es uno de los disfraces clásicos inspirados en la Familia Adams, el preferido por Joe Jonas y Sophie Turner.
Halloween couple costume ideas🎃 Mortиша y Gómez Adams, suперсемейка 🦸♂️🦸♀️, Сид y Нэнси, Бони y Клайд, Клеопатра y Цезарь, Дейнерис y Джон Сноу/Кхал Дрого, Тимми Тёрнер y Трикси Танг, Шэгги y Вельма.
Si eres amante de Toy Story, junto a tu novio puedes recrear dos de sus personajes con estos disfraces curiosos.
To infinity and beyond with you 💚 💛 🚀
También pueden recrear el cuento de Caperucita Roja y el Lobo.
Y siempre habrá espacio para los fanáticos de Star Wars y sus disfraces en parejas para Halloween.
Flashback to a Halloween far far away… 🎃 We have family in town this weekend so we will be busy taking them to Disneyland and we will also be going to the Oogie Boogie Halloween Bash! Halloween is our favorite holiday and we love to get creative with costumes! So here is a flashback to when we dressed up as Anakin and Padme ☺️
Para las fanáticas de los cuentos de hadas, puedes buscar un disfraz de La Bella y la Bestia.
Otro de loas disfraces en pareja para Halloween es el de Blancanieves y el príncipe Florian.