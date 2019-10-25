Estás viendo:

Disfraces en pareja para Halloween: una divertida forma de irse de fiesta

Disfraces en pareja para Halloween: una divertida forma de irse de fiesta

No te pierdas estas ideas.

Por Daniela Bracho

Halloween está aquí y es una época fascinante para todos, ya que por tan solo un par de días podrán disfrazarse creativamente y ser quienes siempre han soñado. Los disfraces en pareja para Halloween son de los más curiosos.

Muchos se disfrazan de sus personajes favoritos en series y películas, mientras que otros escogen personajes terroríficos.

Sea lo que sea que te guste, tu pareja y tú pueden ser los más creativos de la fiesta con estos disfraces.

Disfraces en pareja para Halloween

Pueden combinarse con atuendos negros y con maquillaje de catrinas, para un toque oscuro y misterioso.

A tu disfraz también puedes darle un toque irónico inspirado en los filtros de las fotos en redes sociales.

View this post on Instagram

🎃 . #Halloween2018

A post shared by 🌸 Sisilia M. 🌸 (@sisii.meii) on

Este es uno de los disfraces clásicos inspirados en la Familia Adams, el preferido por Joe Jonas y Sophie Turner.

View this post on Instagram

Halloween couple costume ideas🎃 В таком же порядке, как в карусели: Мортиша и Гомез Адамс, суперсемейка 🦸‍♂️🦸‍♀️, Сид и Нэнси, Бони и Клайд, Клеопатра и Цезарь, Дейнерис и Джон Сноу/Кхал Дрого, Тимми Тёрнер и Трикси Танг, Шэгги и Вельма. Фреди Дафни, молоко🥛 и печенька🍪, Мери Джейн и человек-паук, можно продолжать бесконечно. Идей много, времени мало, готовьтесь заранее👺💗 #itsnotelmirastyle #halloweencostume #halloweencostumeideas #halloweencouplecostume #couplecostumes

A post shared by @ itsnotelmira on

Si eres amante de Toy Story, junto a tu novio puedes recrear dos de sus personajes con estos disfraces curiosos.

También pueden recrear el cuento de Caperucita Roja y el Lobo.

Y siempre habrá espacio para los fanáticos de Star Wars y sus disfraces en parejas para Halloween.

Para las fanáticas de los cuentos de hadas, puedes buscar un disfraz de La Bella y la Bestia.

Otro de loas disfraces en pareja para Halloween es el de Blancanieves y el príncipe Florian.

Te recomendamos en video:

Relacionados