Turistas no deseados: un fenómeno sin control

I don't know about you, but I'm legitimately sick and tired of begpackers, and how they take for granted that just bc they want to tRaVeL tHe WoRLd those of us living in eXoTiC Asian countries will be SO happy to fund their jet-setting tour. If you want to travel why the hell should we foot the bill on your expenses? I have zero sympathy for these leeches. Travelling's expensive. Save up for your trip and expenses like everyone else, or don't travel at all. I don't – and won't – deny that I'm a bitch about this issue (fight me) bc to see tourists BEGGING for money to sponsor their trips to "discover themselves" or "learn about other cultures" is straight-up bullshit and I sure as hell will keep speaking up about this until they finally stop this stupidity.