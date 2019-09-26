Jelena Dokic: la tenista que bajó 57 kilos en 11 meses al liberarse de los abusos de su padre
La australiana contó el secreto detrás de su increíble estado de forma.
Durante toda su vida la tenista australiana Jelena Dokic sufrió los abusos de su padre, quien la golpeaba a diario. En su carrera, pasó de la gloria en el año 2000 al fracaso en 2014 y la comida fue su refugio. Llegó a pesar más de 120 kilos, pero tras luchar contra la depresión bajó 57 kilos en apenas 11 meses.
Dokic se convirtió en la cuarta mejor tenista del mundo hace 19 años, cuando llegó a la semifinal de Wimbledon. Pero una lesión en 2014 la alejó de las canchas, donde nunca más tuvo un triunfo importante. Cayó en depresión e incluso pensó en suicidarse.
“No era saludable, pero lo que era más importante, era muy infeliz y no tenía confianza en mí misma. No quería salir de casa e incluso rechacé oportunidades de trabajo porque era muy insegura e infeliz”, confesó durante una entrevista en marzo.
Transformation!!! This a 6 month progress before and after photo. Over 30 kgs lost and I am half way. My journey continues and I am very happy with what I have been able to achieve so far but there is still a lot of work to be done. I know that getting down to my optimal weight and losing the rest of the weight won't be easy and it will get tougher from here as I get closer to my goal weight but I am extremely motivated and confident. It's a lot more than losing weight but also getting fit,healthy and most importantly happy.
La nueva vida de Jelena Dokic
Hablar sobre los abusos físicos y psicológicos que vivió de su padre fue el punto de partida para salir de ese estado emocional. La tenista escribió un libro sobre sus vivencias, titulado Unbreakable, y decidió recuperar su peso para sentirse mejor.
Para ello comenzó una dieta estricta combinada con ejercicio físico, que le permitió casi 60 kilos en menos de un año. Una hazaña que no deja de mostrar a través de sus redes sociales, con fotografías de antes y después.
Progress!!! I thought I would brave the judgment,negativity and scrutiny that sometimes comes with being in the public eye and on social media and put myself and my struggles out there and hopefully inspire,motivate and help others,especially women. The photo on the left and the start of my weight loss journey is a hard one to post and look at.I was unhealthy and unfit but even more importantly I was so unhappy,with no confidence.I didn't want to go out of the house and I even turned down work opportunities because I was so insecure and unhappy. I love the fact that my food portions are all set with almost no prep time. My favourite part is having my own consultant who I get to see once a week and who supports me every step of the way. It's not just about weight loss either but about having a healthy and balanced lifestyle and developing healthy but sustainable habits for the rest of your life. While I don't want to talk about the kilos too much,I have lost almost 20 kilos between the 2nd and 3rd picture alone. I hope I can inspire and motivate you all.No matter what you are trying to achieve,IT CAN BE DONE.I am half way on my weight loss journey and very excited about what is ahead.
En una entrevista al periódico británico The Sun reveló su secreto:
“No se trata solo de perder peso, sino de tener un estilo de vida saludable y equilibrado y desarrollar hábitos saludables pero sostenibles para el resto de tu vida”.
Croatia not saying goodbye to summer just yet.
Ahora Jelena Dokic se siente segura y feliz, está comprometida con su novio desde hace 15 años, Tim Bikic. Recuperó la confianza en sí misma, lo que además le ha permitido trabajar como comentarista para la televisión de su país durante torneos de tenis.
Ahhhhh summer mornings are the best…..especially when you have a view like this….
