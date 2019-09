Mattel lanzó una nueva línea de muñecos de ‘género neutro’

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @mydollsaremymodels with @make_repost ・・・ New doll alert 🚨 Createable world doll kits by @mattel Sold at target online! (Currently Unavailable) I love the concept its very cute and what’s needed in our world to teach younger generations that you can be what ever you want to be! what is your thoughts? #doll #barbie #mattel #matteldoll #fashiondoll #dollfashion #toy #articulateddoll #lgbt #lgbtdoll #nonbinary #nonbinarydolls #genderfluid #transgender