Malala, Greta y otras jóvenes mujeres que están cambiando el mundo

Thank you for all the birthday wishes and love. 🙏🙏 I'm spending the day with education advocates in Ethiopia. Everywhere I go, girls are breaking down barriers that have held them back for far too long. I am proud of everything these young women have accomplished — but we must keep fighting and making progress. My dream is to live in a world where every girl can choose her own future. The greatest gift you can give me — and our world — is to support @MalalaFund so we can send even more girls to school next year. Link in bio. With gratitude, Malala