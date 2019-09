Greta Thunberg ofreció un poderoso discurso sobre el cambio climático en las Naciones Unidas

View this post on Instagram

"You are failing us. But the young people are starting to understand your betrayal. The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us I say we will never forgive you. We will not let you get away with this. Right here, right now is where we draw the line. The world is waking up. And change is coming, whether you like it or not." My full speech from UN General Assembly in print.