5 series y películas que marcan tendencia este 2019

View this post on Instagram

THAT ’70s SHOW: Fronting this week’s #PorterEdit, actor @DakotaFanning reveals the downsides of finding fame at a young age and what working with Quentin Tarantino on #OnceUponATimeInHollywood was really like, as she models the season’s ’70s-inspired suede, retro tees and cool denim. Photography: @msprouty Styling: @TTStyle