Indígenas de nueve países se declaran en emergencia por el Amazonas

The Amazon desperately needs our help. Whether you are a philanthropist, an organization, or an individual, please help donate to the @EarthAlliance Amazon Forest Fund to help the local partners and indigenous communities protecting the Amazon, the wildlife that lives there, and the health of the planet overall. 100% of the proceeds go to local organizations. Preventing these fires requires protecting the forests, so help Earth Alliance fight deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. If you cannot contribute, follow @EarthAlliance and help spread the word so we can continue to generate action and change. We hope you will join us however you can. Get involved and donate at ealliance.org/amazonfund (#linkinbio)