Michelle se estaría divorciando de Barack Obama por estas dos razones

This afternoon, I was thrilled to visit with @CocoGauff. When we talk about the potential of our young people, we often think about it as some far-off promise, years or decades away. But the truth is they have so much to offer us right now—something we all saw a few weeks ago at Wimbledon. Coco is a wonderful young woman who’s showing us that we don’t have to wait to see what the next generation can do.