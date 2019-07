Sue Finley, la súper genio de la Nasa que sigue soñando con las estrellas a sus 82 años

View this post on Instagram

I just had the amazing exprience of listening to Sue Finley. “Sue Finley began working at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory three days before the US space program launched its first satellite, four years before President John F. Kennedy declared a space race and more than a decade before men first walked the moon. Sixty years later, at 81, she has become the agency's longest-serving woman.” #womenofscience #inspired #readingwomen #caltech #suefinley