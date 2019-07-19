Cómo ser una mujer fuerte y emprendedora siguiendo los consejos de Emma Watson
La famosa actriz es un ejemplo de lucha y fortaleza.
Con solo 29 años Emma Watson se ha convertido en un ejemplo a seguir en las mujeres del mundo, pues siempre ha luchado por nuestros derechos y ha demostrado ser más que una cara bonita.
Vimos su crecimiento y transformación en el papel de Hermione Granger en Harry Potter, y a lo largo de su vida se ha repetido unas frases para convertirse en la mujer independiente y luchadora que es.
Aquí te decimos 10 de sus frases más emblemáticas, que te ayudarán a ser esa mujer fuerte que deseas:
“No te sientas estúpida si no te gusta lo que los demás fingen amar”.
“Seduce mucho mejor una insinuación que una aparatosa muestra gratuita del físico”.
“Quiero ser una persona que se siente bien con su cuerpo, que puede decir que lo ama y que no quiere cambiar nada”.
“Lo más triste para una mujer es hacerse la tonta para llamar la atención de un hombre”.
“La vida es un viaje, y sólo puedes aprender de la experiencia, por eso hay que salir y hacer nuestros propios errores para poder aprender”.
“A las jóvenes se las hace creer que tienen que ser algún tipo de princesa, delicada y frágil, y eso es una estupidez”.
“Todas somos diferentes. Lo que realmente es importante es estar sana”.
“Sé cómo cuidar de mi misma, sé estar sola y también se cómo lidiar con el estrés”.
“Las mujeres tienen miedo a sentirse fuertes, poderosas y valientes. No hay nada de malo en estar asustada; no se trata de la ausencia de miedo, sino de enfrentarlo”.
“Mi idea de ser sexy se basa en ‘menos es más’. Cuanto menos reveles, más intrigante te vuelves”.
