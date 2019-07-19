Cómo ser una mujer fuerte y emprendedora siguiendo los consejos de Emma Watson

View this post on Instagram

💐💪🏾 “Taking action means saying ‘no’ to indifference. If there is a war to be waged, it is the war against the indifference which is eating away at our societies.” – @drdenismukwege ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Dr. Denis Mukwege has been a brilliant colleague and collaborator on the @g7 Gender Equality Council in Paris. 💫 To borrow praise from a mutual friend, Eve Ensler, Dr. Mukwege is truly ‘a beacon for all men to follow.' The Nobel Peace Prize winner and founder of Panzi Hospital is so inspiring to me as a doctor, activist, and male ally in the fight against gender-based violence.✊🏾🧡 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ It was so fun interviewing him in my home city as part of @how.to.academy & @nytimes ‘How to Understand Our Times.’ Thank you for sharing your learnings and lifetime of work with us and declaring what feminists across the gender spectrum know to be true: “Rape is not just a physical, violent act perpetrated against one victim, it is an assault on humanity." 🌻💛 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🌟 If you would like to take action to support Denis’s work, please visit @mukwegefoundation or www.mukwegefoundation.org/get-involved