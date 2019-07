Amal Clooney defenderá a periodista perseguida en Filipinas

View this post on Instagram

Lawyer Amal Clooney to defend Rappler’s Ressa in court International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, wife of famous American actor-director George Clooney is representing Rappler’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Maria Ressa. The Philippine government has filed several criminal cases against Ressa, including tax evasion and cyber libel. In a press statement on July 8, Clooney said international and human rights firms Doughty Street Chambers and Caoilfhionn Gallagher QC will lead the legal team that will work closely with counsels in the United States and the Philippines. “Maria Ressa is a courageous journalist who is being persecuted for reporting the news and standing up to human rights abuses. We will pursue all available legal remedies to vindicate her rights and defend press freedom and the rule of law in the Philippines,” Clooney said in the statement. Barristers Can Yeginsu and Katherine O’Byrne, along with US law firm Covington & Burling LLP, Ambassador Daniel Feldman, Peter Lichtenbaum and Kurt Wimmer in Washington DC will also work with Ressa’s domestic counsel. ham/KW Rappler's Maria Ressa with George and Amal Clooney in an undated photo. (Photo source: Maria Ressa FB account) . . . #aekabayanweekly #kabayanweeklynewspaper #amalclooney #philippine #philippinenews #philippinegovernment #georgeclooney #mariaressa #rappler #taxevasion #doughtystreetchambers #caoilfhionn #internationalnews #worldnews #uaemagazine #uae