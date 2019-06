Una tragedia: padre e hija migrantes murieron ahogados al intentar cruzar el Río Grande en Texas

View this post on Instagram

if you had a conscience this child and thousands of other dead should weigh so much that you make your dirty face crawl on the ground, but you walk straight and proud of yourself @realdonaldtrump isn’t it? It’s not right to die at 2 years old looking for a denied hope. #nowall #nobarriers #nocountries #everylifeisalife #messico #riogrande #stopdonaldtrump